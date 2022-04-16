-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

