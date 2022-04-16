$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

In other Reservoir Media news, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 10,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Heindlmeyer acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $89,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $580,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

RSVR stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

