-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $808.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.47. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

