$0.07 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 10,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.