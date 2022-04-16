$0.07 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RSVR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.45.
Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
