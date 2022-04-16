$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,516. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

