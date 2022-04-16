$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on III. Raymond James dropped their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 133,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 206,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 202,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

