-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,663,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

