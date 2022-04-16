-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,712. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

