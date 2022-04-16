$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NYSE INN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.71. 544,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,100. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

