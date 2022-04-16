-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. Formula One Group posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 671,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

