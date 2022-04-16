$0.31 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,793 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

