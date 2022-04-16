$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 405,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,995. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

