$0.32 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.52. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.