$0.34 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,299 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,372 shares of company stock worth $11,381,782. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halliburton by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

