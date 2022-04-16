$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.40 on Friday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $240.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

