-$0.36 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Freshpet by 34.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,563,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.