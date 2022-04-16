$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,544. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

