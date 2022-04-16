-$0.40 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 197,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,271. The company has a market cap of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $12,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.