$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

