$0.43 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

