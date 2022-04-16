-$0.45 EPS Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Enjoy Technology reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.
Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 105,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.