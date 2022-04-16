-$0.45 EPS Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Enjoy Technology reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

ENJY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 105,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

