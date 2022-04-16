$0.45 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

