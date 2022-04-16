-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 351,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,517. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,736,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

