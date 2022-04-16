-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 351,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,517. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,736,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.