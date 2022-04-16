$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. 1,180,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,153. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

