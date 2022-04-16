-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Lordstown Motors posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 520,157 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIDE opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

