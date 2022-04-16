$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.92. 1,079,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,148. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

