-$0.56 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 213,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 201,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 553,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

