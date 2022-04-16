-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.49). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 631,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

