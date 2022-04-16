$0.58 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 1,933,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
