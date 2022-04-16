$0.60 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.81. Etsy posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.37.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $5,889,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 529,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,794,000 after buying an additional 238,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.91. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

