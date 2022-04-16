$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,066,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

