-$0.72 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SFT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.