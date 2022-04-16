$0.76 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 998,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 505,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

