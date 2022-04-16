$0.82 EPS Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Baidu reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 405,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. 2,399,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,691. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.68.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

