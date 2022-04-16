$0.96 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

