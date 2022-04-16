$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.98. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 457,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

