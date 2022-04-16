$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,902. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

