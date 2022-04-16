$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.10. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

