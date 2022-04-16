$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. 1,190,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

