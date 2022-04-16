$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands also reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,977,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $122.97. 1,830,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

