$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $900.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

