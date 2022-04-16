$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.09. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

