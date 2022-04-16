$1.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $1.08 million. ProQR Therapeutics posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.