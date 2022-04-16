$1.21 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 297,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

