$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.66 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

