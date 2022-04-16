$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

