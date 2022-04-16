-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $872.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

