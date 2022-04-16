$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.38. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,493. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

