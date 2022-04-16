$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

SYNH opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

