$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,915,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.